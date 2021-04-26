BERGER, MARY ANN, of Shiner: Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, interment following at Shiner Catholic Cemetery, Buffington Funeral Home, 361-594-3352.
DOMINGUEZ, JOHN, 71, of Victoria: Funeral service 2 p.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, burial following at Memorial Park Cemetery, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
JOHNSON, AMANDA, 38, of Victoria: Visitation 6 - 8 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral, Grace Memorial Chapel, 361-578-3611.
MALIK, JUDY BETH, of Victoria: Visitation 6-8 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, Victoria. 361-573-4341
MOCZYGEMBA, DAVID, 70, of Yoakum: Funeral Mass 11 a.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church, burial following at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, Finch Funeral Chapel, Yorktown, 361-564-2277.
MUSSELMAN, IRVALEAN, 76, of Victoria: Funeral service 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
PARMA, BONIFACE, 85, of El Campo: Rosary 10:30 a.m. with funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Philip Catholic Church, burial following at Memorial Park Cemetery, Triska Funeral Home, 979-543-3681.
YORK, GEROLEAN, 88, of Victoria: Visitation 5 - 7 p.m. at Colonial Funeral Home, 361-578-3535.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.