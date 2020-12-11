BALADEZ, FRANCISCA, 91, of Angleton: Rosary 12:30 p.m. with funeral Mass at 1 p.m. at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, burial following at Angleton Cemetery, Palms Funeral Home, 979-849-434.
BURKHOLDER, DEALMA, 81, of Victoria: Visitation 8:30 a.m. with funeral service at 10 a.m. at Colonial Funeral Home, interment following at Crescent Valley Cemetery, Colonial Funeral Home, 361-578-3535.
GARCIA, SAMANTHA, 36, of Victoria: Visitation 4 – 8 p.m. Rosary 7 p.m. at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
HARE, SALLY, 83, of Victoria: Visitation 11 a.m. with funeral service at 1 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, burial following at Golden Sunset Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
LEAL, GENEVIEVE MEDRANO, 96, of Beeville: Walk Thru Visitation 5 – 6:45 p.m. at Trevino Funeral Home, 361-358-7500.
PONCIK, RAYMOND JEROME, 91, of Louise: Visitation 5 – 7 p.m. at Triska Funeral Home, 979-543-3681.
SANCHEZ, JONATHAN, 28, of Port Lavaca: Visitation 6 – 8 p.m. Rosary 7 p.m. at Grace Funeral Chapel of Port Lavaca, 361-573-4341.
WUENSCHE, FLOYD, 87, of Victoria: Drive-by visitation 10 - 11:30 a.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.