Today's Services
Today's Services for Friday, April 29, 2021
-
- Updated
- 0
TODAY’S SERVICES
AGUINAGA, RUBEN, 36, of Victoria: Visitation 4 - 8 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home, 361-573-2777.
MORALES, SENON, 81, of Placedo: Visitation 4 - 8 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home of Port Lavaca, 361-575-3212.
PARKS, PRESTON, 94, of Victoria:Graveside service 11 a.m. at Park Hill Cemetery, Park Hill, OK, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
VASQUEZ, JUAN, 62, of Placedo: Visitation 4 - 8 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-575-3212.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Victoria man arrested on federal child pornography charges
- Blotter: Goliad man arrested on repeat violating protective order charge
- 'Duty, honor and country': Inspired by family's story, Port Lavaca high schooler enrolls at West Point
- Blotter: Victoria man in jail on multiple drugs charges after traffic stop, K9 search
- 84 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths reported in region
- Alligators illegally killed in rural Calhoun County
- Strong storms forecast in Crossroads for Friday, heavy rain expected over weekend
- St. Joseph distance duo preparing for state track
- 'Pass the torch' Clerk bookends 39-year career serving Refugio County
- Yoakum seniors to play on college level
Commented
- Ballot blockers: Legislature tried to impede voters’ access to ballot box (14)
- The Biden Address (12)
- Syndicated column: Claim the right to dust off your gun (10)
- A tawdry attack on voting rights, Senate Bill 7 should be rejected by the House (13)
- Syndicated Column: Dollar votes: Measures to restrict voter access costs state billions over time (14)
- With bond on ballot and 3 seats up for grabs, it's time to vote (2)
- Political cartoon for April 23 (2)
- Shrine to Virgin Mary near Hallettsville vandalized (5)
- Letter: What you disqualify yourself for, actually qualifies you for mayor (2)
- Letter: Riverside Park duck pond is an eyesore (2)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.