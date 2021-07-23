TODAY’S SERVICES
ADAMITIS, FLORENCE, 96, of El Campo: Rosary 9:30 a.m. with funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, burial following at St. Andrew’s Cemetery, Hillje, Triska Funeral Home, 979-543-3681.
CARRERA, CAMELIA, 88, of Port Lavaca: Funeral Mass 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church, burial following at Port Lavaca Cemetery, Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, 361-552-2988.
DAVENPORT, MAXINE, 98, of Victoria: Walk-in visitation 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. at Barefield Funeral Home, 361-575-6180.
DICKERSON, RUBY, 73, of Westhoff: Visitation 9 a.m. with funeral service at 10 a.m. at Freund Funeral Home, interment following at Westhoff Cemetery, Freund Funeral Home, Cuero, 361-275-2343.
HAMILTON, SUSAN, 71, of Houston: Visitation 5 - 7 p.m. at Oaklawn Funeral Home, Edna, 361-782-2221.
HERNANDEZ, BARTOLO, 90, of Victoria: Visitation 4 - 7 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
OEHLKE, VERNELL, 84, of Kenedy: Funeral service 10 a.m. at Eckols Funeral Home, interment following at Kenedy Cemetery, Eckols Funeral Home, 830-583-2533.
PAWLIK, SHERRY, 58, of Telferner: Graveside service 11 a.m. at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Grace Memorial Chapel, Victoria, 361-578-3611.
SCHOENER, HELEN, 93, of Victoria: Visitation 12 p.m. with Rosary at 1:30 p.m. and funeral Mass at 2 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, entombment following at Resurrection Mausoleum, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
WILLIAMS, ROBERT, 77, of Victoria: Graveside service 10:30 a.m. at Memory Gardens Cemetery of Edna, Grace Memorial Chapel, 361-578-3611.
