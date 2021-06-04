TODAY’S SERVICES
ANAYA, LOUIS, 74, of Victoria: Visitation 6 - 8 p.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
BOOTHE, DARRYL, 70, of Yoakum: Visitation 5 - 7 p.m. at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
ELLIS, MAERENE, 82, of Victoria: Visitation 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. at Barefield Funeral Home, 361-575-6180.
GAULT, JAMES, 90, of Westhoff: Visitation 6 - 8 p.m. at Freund Funeral Home, Cuero, 361-275-2343.
HOLLAND, HENRY, 91, of Victoria: Visitation 1 p.m. with funeral service at 2 p.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, interment following at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
MASON, GUS, 87, of Edna: Visitation 5 - 7 p.m at Oaklawn Funeral Home Chapel, 361-782-2221.
ORTIZ, MARY, 98, of Cuero: Funeral Mass 2 p.m. at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Westhoff, interment following at St. Aloysius Catholic Cemetery, Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
RIHA, SUSAN, 59, of Houston: Rosary 1:30 p.m. with funeral Mass at 2 p.m. at St. Philip Catholic Church, Triska Funeral Home, El Campo, 979-543-3681.
SKALICKY, GARY, 79, of Ganado: Funeral Service 10:30 a.m. at St. James Lutheran Church, interment at Ganado City Cemetery, Ganado Funeral Home, 361-771-2120.
SKLAR, ALLAN, 82, of Victoria: Funeral service 10 a.m. at Grace Funeral Home, burial following at Memorial Park Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
SWOBODA, JOHN, 84, of Bryan: Visitation 5 - 7 p.m. at Colonial Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-578-3535.
TROJCAK, JIMMY, 89, of Yoakum: Visitation 1 p.m. with Rosary at 1:30 p.m. and funeral Mass at 2 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, burial following at Hallettsville City Cemetery, Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Remember Jan 6, 2021 (7)
- Letter: Election audit is intriguing, not conspiracy theory (6)
- Mary Scott Stockton (4)
- Thursday is last day to register to vote in Victoria's special election (3)
- 'They're really bad out there': How Victoria County limits mosquito populations (3)
- Guest Column: Of geese, ganders and court-packers (3)
- 'Patching patches is not working': City of Victoria aims to strike balance between street maintenance and reconstruction projects (3)
- Crossroads law enforcement, firearm instructors weigh in on permitless carry proposal (2)
- Downtown Victoria Art Walk to attract fun-loving art enthusiasts (2)
- VC president testifies at House hearing on lowering dual-credit costs for rural students (1)
- Letter: Reader responds to anti-abortion article (1)
- New details emerge about investigation into Victoria woman's death (1)
- Fire destroys home in rural Victoria County (1)
- Letter: After meeting with Zinc Resources, Crescent Valley resident supports facility coming to Port of Victoria (2)
- 14 games rooms, 4 residences in Victoria searched in multiagency operation (1)
- Yoakum man in 2019 murder case sentenced to 50 years in prison (1)
- East valedictorian plans to focus life on animals (1)
- Guest column: 'I experienced a little piece of Heaven right here on Earth' (1)
- Mark Stephen Simcik (1)
- Joseph V. Ford, Jr. (1)
- West Valedictorian remembers year, plans for future (1)
- James "Jim" Edwin Gault (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.