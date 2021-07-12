TODAY’S SERVICES
BAKER, NANCY, 73, of Port Lavaca: Visitation 12 p.m. with funeral service at 2 p.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, 361-552-2988.
GARCIA, RAMIRO, 48, of Victoria: Visitation 6 - 8 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
GUTIERREZ, MARIA, 88, of Victoria: Funeral Mass 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, interment at Resurrection Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
