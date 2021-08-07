Today's Services
CROSBY, WILLIE, 67, of Victoria: Funeral service 11 a.m. at Midtown Church of Christ, Barefield Funeral Home, 361-575-6180.
ESQUIVEL, PABLO, 63, of Point Comfort: Celebration of Life 11 a.m. at Drifters Hall, Port Lavaca, Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-573-2777.
PAYNE, JEWEL, 83, of Sugar Land: Celebration of Life 10 a.m. at Colonial Funeral Home, burial following at Crescent Valley Cemetery, Colonial Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-578-3535.
SANCHEZ, JULIA, 64, of Victoria: Procession 10 a.m. at Grace Funeral Home, burial at Guadalupe Cemetery, Mission Valley, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
