TODAY’S SERVICES
CASTILLO, RACHEL, 42, of Bloomington: Funeral service 9 a.m. at Primera Iglesias Church of Bloomington, burial following at San Jose Cemetery, Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-573-2777.
CHILDRESS, ALICE, 67, of Victoria: Celebration of Life 2 p.m. at First English Lutheran Church, graveside service following at Memorial Park Cemetery, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
KENNERLY, JAMES, 92, of Victoria: Visitation 9 a.m. with Rosary at 10 a.m. and funeral service at 10:30 a.m. at Grace Funeral Home, burial following at Memorial Park Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
RAMIREZ, MARIA, 79, of Victoria: Graveside service 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Victory Cemetery #2, Beeville, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
TUCKER, DIXIE, 81, of Shiner: Celebration of Life 2 p.m. at Shiner First United Methodist Church, Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, Yoakum, 361-293-5656.
