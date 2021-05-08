TODAY’S SERVICES
FRNKA, SHIRLEY, 83, of Goliad: Rosary 11 a.m. with funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, interment following at Holy Cross Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home of Goliad, 361-645-3216.
HARVEY, ROYCE, 91, of Victoria: Visitation 1 p.m. with memorial service at 2 p.m. at Palacios Funeral Home, interment following at Palacios Cemetery, Palacios Funeral Home, 361-972-2012.
HERNANDEZ, DIANE, 61, of Victoria: Rosary 9 a.m. with memorial Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, inurnment following at Resurrection Cemetery, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
KOEHN, ELVIN, 93, of Victoria: Visitation 12:30 with funeral service at 2 p.m. at First English Lutheran Church, burial following at Memorial Park Cemetery, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
LEGG, JOHN, 74, of Victoria: Celebration of Life 2:30 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, burial following at Golden Sunset Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
STEARMAN, GARY, 69, of Victoria: Memorial service 11 a.m. at Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
WINEGEART, CATHERINE, 92, of Gonzales: Funeral service 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Gonzales, interment following at I.O.O.F. Cemetery, Seydler-Hill Funeral Home, 830-672-3232.
