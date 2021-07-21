Today's Services
BUCEK, KENNETH, 69, of Victoria: Visitation 1 p.m. with memorial service at 2 p.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
KOLIBA, PEGGY, 77, of Yoakum: Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, burial following at St. Ann’s Catholic Cemetery, Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
O’NEAL, NANCY, 75, of Cuero: Visitation 1 p.m. with funeral service at 2 p.m. at Freund Funeral Home, interment following at Hillside Cemetery, Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
PEREZ, RICARDO, 74, of Goliad: Rosary 9 a.m. with funeral Mass at 9:30 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, burial at Flores Cemetery, Goliad Funeral Home, 361-645-1104.
VILLARREAL, DORA, 86, of Port Lavaca: Visitation 5 - 7 p.m. with prayer service at 7 p.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, 361-552-2988.
ZAVESKY, ROBERT, 86, of Victoria: Visitation 4 - 6 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
