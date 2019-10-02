TOM FINGER SHINER - Tom Finger, 66, passed away suddenly Sunday, September 29, 2019. He was born March 3, 1953 in Weimar to Marvin and Mary (Durant) Finger. He graduated from Flatonia High School in 1971 and attended Blinn College, then went onto Southwest Texas State University, graduating in 1975 with a Business degree. He worked for Kaspar Wire Works for 27 years until his retirement. He participated in Chili Cook-offs throughout the state of Texas, won some and placed in various competitions for his chili. For 10 years he served as co-chairman of the chili cook-offs held in conjunction with the Flatonia celebration, Czhilispiel. He served on Flatonia City Council for 5 years and was named "Citizen of the Year" in 1987. He moved to Shiner in 1988 and joined the Board of Directors for Shiner Game and Fish League and served on the Board for the Bennett Cemetery in Sweet Home. He met his soul mate and faithful companion and married Dianne Pfeil on December 21, 1996. They have shared 22 years of love and laughter. He is also survived by a brother, Robert Finger and wife Carol of LaGrange and numerous family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; his beloved in-laws, Edgar and Gladys Pfeil and brother-in-law, Ronnie Pfeil. Visitation with family 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home. Memorial Service 11 a.m., Thursday, October 3, 2019 at UDML Shiner Lutheran Church with Rev. Chris Heinhold officiating. Burial to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Shiner Lutheran Church, Shiner Fire Dept., Shiner Game & Fish League or Bennett Cemetery Association. Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Editorial: Victoria County commissioners veer far off course with airport (5)
- Virtus Group official makes quiet visit to Victoria County (4)
- Without insurance, man's life hangs in balance (3)
- 2 arrested on murder charges in Goliad County (2)
- Guest column: The road we choose to follow is ours; choose wisely (2)
- Texas Rangers investigate death of Port Lavaca man jailed in DeWitt County (1)
- Family: Stabbing victim protected daughter (1)
- Letter: Salon clients want to thank anonymous person for brightening their day (1)
- Medical marijuana advances fall short of some expectations (1)
- Teen charged with making false report to officers (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Oct 2
-
Oct 2
-
Oct 2
-
Oct 2
-
Oct 2
Online Poll
How well do you know your neighbors?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.