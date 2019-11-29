TOM M. STEWARD VICTORIA - Tom M. Steward went to be with the Lord November 24, 2019 at the age of 72. He was born May 27, 1947 in Victoria, Texas to the late Rev. Roy and Emma Steward. Visitation will be held Friday, November 29, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria. Funeral Service will be at 9:30 am Saturday, November 30, 2019 at St. Peter's Baptist Church, 2708 S. Laurent, Victoria. Burial with full military honors under the auspices of the Victoria County Veterans Council, AL, CWV, VFW, DAV, MCL, MOWW, EX-POW, MOPH, VVA, and KWV will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Those honoring him as pallbearers will be Thomas Steward, Andrew Green, Kenneth Wells, Terrance Ellison, Alwin Ellison, Ernest Escobar and Greg Martin. Honorary pallbearers are Arthur Wells, Roy Jurica, Willie Hughes and Aaron Hughes. Tom graduated from F.W. Gross High School in 1965. He joined the U.S. Army February 15, 1968 and received an honorable discharge. His rank was Sargeant. He received a National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Purple Heart and 2 o/s bars. Tom retired from Union Carbide after 35 years of service. In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his brother David Wells. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Kathryn Wells Steward; daughter Deidra Dionne Steward; son Thomas Matthew Steward; sisters Annie (Cleovis) Ellison, Jr., and Beverly Green and granddaughter Tamara Steward. Tom was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. He enjoyed being outdoors on the tractor, farming and loved to barbeque. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
