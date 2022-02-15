Tom Nelson
Run For The Roses
by Dan Fogelbert
From sire to sire
It’s born in the blood
The fire of a mare
And the strength of a stud
It’s breeding and it’s training
And It’s something unknown
That drives you and carries
You home.
We lost Tom Nelson to the green pastures of heaven on February 11, 2022. He was born in Memphis, TN on October 11, 1939, to Howard & Mary Nelson. He attended Marion Military Academy in Marion, AL., and graduated from Mississippi State University. He served in the U.S. Army in the 864th Engineering Battalion. Following his time in the service, he went home to the family ranch (Strawberry Hill), in Greene County, AL. In 1973 Tom relocated to Texas where he established a horse and cattle operation. He also owned multiple business interest such as Delta Systems and Marine Drivers, Inc. In 1988, he met and married Mary Sue Koontz and moved to the HK Ranch where he developed a renowned quarter horse operation. His HK branded horses are known throughout the industry as being some of the finest quarter horses ever raised. Tom knew this - and this was a crowning achievement in his life.
His survivors include his wife, Mary Sue Nelson, sons Bill Nelson and Tom Nelson, daughter Jackie Nelson, as well as Claude Koontz, Bart Koontz and Shell Koontz Morrison. Tom also left behind nine grandchildren whom he loved dearly.
Donations in his memory can be send to Hospice of South Texas, Make-a-Wish Foundation and Victoria Bach Festival.
