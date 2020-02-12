TOM NUNEZ YOAKUM - Tom Nunez, age 80, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020. He was born December 11, 1939 in Hope to Domingo and Natividad Ramirez Nunez. He was owner of a residential and commerical foundation construction company. Survivors: daughters, Carol Nunez of Katy, Sally Walker (Don) of Yoakum and Jeannie Anderson (Randal) of Lake Jackson; son, Michael Nunez (Ruth) of Cypress; 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren; sisters, Gavina Jimenez of Yoakum, Victoria Ytuarte of San Antonio, Catherine Rodriguez of Gonzales, Mary Helen Alderete of Taylor and Paula Nunez of Lockhart; brothers, Raymond Nunez of Yoakum, Louis Nunez of Yoakum, John Nunez of Kingwood, Joe Nunez of Yoakum, Lawrence Nunez of Tomball, Carlos Nunez of Luling and Roland Nunez of San Marcos. Preceded in death by: parents; wife. Jovita Nunez; son-in-law, Bobby Cantu; sisters, Mary Basaldua and Barbara Saldivar; brother, Lance Cpl. Jesse Nunez. Rosary 6:30 p.m. Friday, February 14, 2020 at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Rev. Matthew Huehlefeld officiating. Burial Guadalupe Cemetery. Pallbearers: Derrick Walker, Ryan Anderson, Shelby Nunez, Cody Anderson, Dylan Nunez and Tony Senger. Memorial contributions may be given to Guadalupe Cemetery Association. On-line guest book may be signed at www.thielecooper.com Arrangements by Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home 361-293-5656.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Victoria commissioners reject calls for forensic audit of Harvey spending (8)
- Crossroads residents chime in on impeachment trial (7)
- County judge calls coverage of Harvey audit ‘fake news’ (7)
- Guest column: Second Amendment Sanctuary silliness invites federal reprisals, increased federal enforcement (5)
- County judge to define scope for post-Harvey audit (5)
- VIctoria lawsuit adds to growing statewide concerns about Harvey recovery money (2)
- Some area ranchers have a beef with new North American trade agreement (2)
- 3 Hallettsville school officials cleared of charges days before failure to report abuse trial (3)
- Victoria County Spelling Bee champs head to regionals (2)
- Syndicated column: Do greeting cards face a St. Valentine’s Day massacre? (2)
Upcoming Events
-
Feb 12
-
Feb 12
-
Feb 12
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.