TOMAS V PUERTO VICTORIA - Tomas V. Puerto , age 86, of Victoria passed away Monday, August 12, 2019. He was born on September 22, 1932 in Tamek; Yucatan, Mexico, to the late Ambrosio Puerto and Francisca Villamil. He is survived by his wife; Rosalinda Puerto of Victoria, daughter; Rosie Puerto of Corpus Christi, son; Victor Puerto (Michelle) of Victoria and sister; Fannie Espada of Merida Yucatan, Mexico. He is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 7 great-great children. He is preceded in death by his parents, son; Oscar Puerto, granddaughter; Angie Puerto, sisters and brothers. Visitations will begin on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 5 pm to 9 pm with a Rosary to be recited at 7 pm at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria, Texas. Visitation will resume Friday, August 16, 2019 at 8:15 with a Funeral Mass to be celebrated at Holy Trinity at 9 am in Victoria, Texas. Burial to follow at Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Paul Puerto, Andrew Puerto, Nicholas Puerto, Victor Puerto, Maurcio Puerto and Dardon Morgenroth Under to direction of Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria, Texas 361-575-3212.

