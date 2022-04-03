Tomasita Hilario
Martinez
VICTORIA — Tomasita Hilario “Momo” Martinez went to be with the Lord March 27, 2022 at the age of 88. She was born November 13, 1933 in Cuero, Texas to the late Antero Hilario and Ysidra Alvarado. She was raised in Monterrey, Mexico until the age of 12 and then lived in Victoria, TX and Atlanta, GA.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, April 6, 2022 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria. Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 9:00 am at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church with interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Honoring her as pallbearers are her grandsons Manuel Quiroz, Jr., Toby Yzaguirre, Serafin Montoya, Jr., Rene Flores, Jr., Antero Martinez, and Aurelio Flores, IV.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Gilberto Martinez; brother Anselmo Hilario; son Gilbert Martinez, Jr. and a daughter Ysidra Martinez.
She is survived by her 6 children Aurelio (Jenny) Flores, Felicia (Rene) Flores, Diana Ali, Carmen (Frank) Escobedo, Victoria (Serafin) Montoya and Isidra Roberson-Quiroz and her husband Manuel; daughter-in-law Rose Martinez; 27 grandchildren; 56 great grandchildren and 34 great great grandchildren.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.

