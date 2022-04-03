Tomasita Hilario
Martinez
VICTORIA — Tomasita Hilario “Momo” Martinez went to be with the Lord March 27, 2022 at the age of 88. She was born November 13, 1933 in Cuero, Texas to the late Antero Hilario and Ysidra Alvarado. She was raised in Monterrey, Mexico until the age of 12 and then lived in Victoria, TX and Atlanta, GA.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, April 6, 2022 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria. Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 9:00 am at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church with interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Honoring her as pallbearers are her grandsons Manuel Quiroz, Jr., Toby Yzaguirre, Serafin Montoya, Jr., Rene Flores, Jr., Antero Martinez, and Aurelio Flores, IV.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Gilberto Martinez; brother Anselmo Hilario; son Gilbert Martinez, Jr. and a daughter Ysidra Martinez.
She is survived by her 6 children Aurelio (Jenny) Flores, Felicia (Rene) Flores, Diana Ali, Carmen (Frank) Escobedo, Victoria (Serafin) Montoya and Isidra Roberson-Quiroz and her husband Manuel; daughter-in-law Rose Martinez; 27 grandchildren; 56 great grandchildren and 34 great great grandchildren.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- RISE and Shine: Diversity conference set for April (10)
- Manufactured outrage (11)
- Guest column: Communication Corner: A question of identity (8)
- Do you not hear what I'm saying? (4)
- Texas needs an independent review of Operation Lone Star (3)
- Updated: Victoria criminal justice advocate lied in court about credentials, court documents say (3)
- Eloy Barraza (2)
- Frank Q. Ortiz (2)
- Guest column: Ex Post Beto (1)
- Alfredo ?Fred? Martinez (1)
- Did you get April Fooled? (1)
Online Poll
Do you know someone who has an emu?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.