TOMMIE GERDES EDNA - Tommie Elizabeth Hoskins Gerdes of Edna, Texas was called home, Saturday, July 25, 2020, in The Woodlands, Texas. Tommie, born September 24, 1924, in Red Bluff, Texas, was the sixth of eight children born to Beulah Vaughan and James E. Hoskins. Tommie moved to Edna from Lolita in the 1940s. She met her husband, Paul L. Gerdes, the day he returned home from military service in World War II. They were married November 27, 1948, at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Edna. She was the quintessential homemaker, a talented cook and baker, a devoted and loving wife and mother. Entertaining family and friends, especially at Christmas, brought her great joy. Tommie, a member of St. Agnes Catholic Church in Edna, was a woman of deep faith and devotion to prayer, especially the rosary. Tommie worked many years in the restaurant business beginning at the age of 16 at a restaurant near her home in Lolita. Well known for her pies and pastries, she and her husband later owned and managed two local restaurants, Paul's Cafe, 1957-1959 and Family House Restaurant, 1964-1968. She is survived by children, Thomas Gerdes and wife, Georgia, of Edna, Marlene Yousef and husband, Wally, of Austin, and Martha Gerdes of Spring; grandchildren, Tammy Gerdes and husband, Michael Beardsley, of Barnard, Vermont, Lisa Letbetter and husband, Kevin, of Inez, Erin Yousef of Austin, Angela Yousef of Austin and Dr. Abraham Yousef and wife, Angel, of Amherst, Virginia; great-grandchildren, Colton Letbetter, Katelyn Letbetter, Orion Beardsley, Jadeon Beardsley, Annesonia Beardsley, Sarea Beardsley, and Ember Yousef; and numerous nieces and nephews. Tommie is preceded in death by her husband and best friend of 58 years, Paul Gerdes, her parents, and seven siblings: Alma Ellis, Eva Tate, Earline Gibson, Joann James, Bill Hoskins, Clyde Hoskins, and Preston Hoskins. Pallbearers will be great grandsons: Colton Letbetter, Orion Beardsley, and Jadeon Beardsley; nephews: Chris Gerdes, Charles Wileman, and Robert Wileman. The family would like to thank Tommie's longtime physician, Dr. Larry Riedel of Victoria, Dr. Karla Kurrelmeyer, Dr. Amish Dave, and staff of Houston Methodist DeBakey Cardiology Associates, Dr. John Volpi of Houston Methodist Neurology, Dr. Teresa T. Guerrero of Houston, and Regent Care Center of The Woodlands. Visitation and recitation of the Holy Rosary will be 5:00 - 7:00 pm on Monday, August 3, 2020, at Oaklawn Funeral Home in Edna, TX. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Edna, TX with Rev. Michael Petering as Celebrant. Burial will be at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Edna, TX. Attendees are asked to please respect social distancing and wear a face mask. Arrangements are under the direction of Oaklawn Funeral Home in Edna. 361-782-2221. www.oaklawnfhednatx.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: Vote and pray like lives depend on it (14)
- Armed demonstrators gather around Confederate statue during Victoria City Council debate (34)
- Guest column: Hand of big government (6)
- Blog: The left, right and abuse of power (9)
- Letter: All things Confederate belong in a museum (5)
- Eagle Ford Shale Study: Premature births more likely for women who live near oil & gas flaring (4)
- Guest column: Thank God for Netflix (3)
- Victoria County commissioners to hear annual financial report (3)
- Letter: We should remember to honor our history (3)
- Letter: Stop politicizing COVID-19 (3)
Online Poll
Have you considered buying a car recently?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.