TOMMY “COACH” COOK
TYLER — Tommy “Coach” Cook, 76, died June 29, 2021, at his home in Tyler, Texas surrounded by his family. Coach Cook was born June 30, 1944, in Ranger, Texas, to the late Travis Lee and Lucille Cook.
He attended Edinburg High School in Edinburg, Texas. He continued his education at Blinn College in Brenham, Texas and subsequently graduated from Pan American University, in 1969, with a composite degree in Physical Education and Social Studies /World History. He was a coach and teacher for over 42 years before retiring to enjoy life with his wife and family on Lake Palestine.
After graduating from and coaching baseball at Pan American University, Mr. Cook transitioned into Secondary Education where he was a high school Baseball and Football Coach across the great state of Texas. He coached in Vidor, Rockdale, Weslaco, La Grange, Houston, Katy, Edinburg, and Victoria, Texas consecutively. He was also a professional scout for the New York Mets and Montreal Expos.
He enjoyed Camping with family and friends. He also enjoyed travelling abroad to Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. His favorite places visited were Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. His true passion was always related to sports, whether enjoyed in person or from the comfort of his living room. If there was a Baseball game on, he was watching it!
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Patricia “Patty” Cook. He is also survived by his daughter, Vicki Smith and husband Tres; Leigh Klatt and husband Steven; Tommy Jr. and wife Christy. He was also immensely proud of all of his grandchildren, Tanner and Kayleigh, Dayton, Tyson, Crew, and Reese. He also leaves behind his sisters; Joyce Obst and husband Paul, Linda Rule and husband Budde; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Rose Heights Church, Wednesday July 07, 2021 at 1200 noon. Rose Heights Church is located at 2120 Old Omen Road, Tyler, Texas 75701.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of East Texas at www.hospiceofeasttexas.org.

