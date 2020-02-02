TOMMY D. KANAK SAN ANTONIO - Tommy D. Kanak age 83, of San Antonio formerly of Kenedy died January 31, 2020. Tommy was born in Halletsville, TX Feb. 3, 1936 to Louis and Emily Munsch Kanak. He married Barbara Magee April 17, 1958 in Pettus, Texas. Tommy was a veteran serving in the US Army. He was a measurement Technician for Valero Energy Transmission Transfer. He is survived by his wife Barbara Kanak of San Antonio. Son David and his wife Lana Kanak of San Antonio and their children Gillian and Brent Kanak. Daughter Connie Cornali of Montgomery, TX and her children Kayla and her husband Chad and their children Jr. Martinez, Kyle Martinez, Dalton Cheeks and Karter Cheeks, Daughter Brooklyn Clopton and her son Tristan. Brother Dan Kanak of Victoria. And a sister in law Lilly Kanak of San Antonio. Graveside services will be held Monday, February 3, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at the Kenedy Cemetery with Rev. Wally Schievebein officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimers Associaion, 10223 McAllisters Fwy. San Antonio, Texas 78216.

