TOMMY GENE PAGEL
Tommy Gene Pagel
HALLETTSVILLE — Tommy Gene Pagel, 80, passed away unexpectedly in his residence in Hallettsville, on March 25, 2023.
Tommy is survived by: wife Gussie Pagel; daughter Cindy Bielec & husband Randy; sisters, Barbara Warburton and Sharon Parr & husband Steve; and numerous sisters/brothers-in-law.
Tommy was preceded in death by; mother Dorothy Pakebusch, father Marcus Pagel, step father Arlin “Buddy” Pakebusch, daughter Tina Pagel and son Robert “Bobby” Pagel.
Tommy had a love for flying and vacationing in Hawaii. He loved to BBQ and spend time with his family.
A private memorial will be held at a later date.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.