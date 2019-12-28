TOMMY GILLELAND VICTORIA - Johnnie Tom "Tommy" Gilleland passed away December 25, 2019 at the age of 30. He was born July 10, 1989 in Victoria to James Gilleland and Tina Fisher. Visitation will be held Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria with a funeral service at 10:00 am Monday, December 30, 2019 at Grace Funeral Home. Bishop David Sanders will officiate. Interment to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Pallbearers will be C.J. Stasny, Shelby Stasny, Chris Lott, Curtis Barefield, Rumaldo Pena, Jr., Ricky Folmar and Derek Folmar. Honorary pallbearers will be Larry Fisher, II, James Lott, Bobby Boedeker and Ryan Barnett. He was preceded in death by his father James Wesley Gilleland; paternal grandparents Clara and Johnnie Gilleland and his aunt Holly Stasny. He is survived by his mother Tina Perkins; other mother Betty Bland; soul mate Gay Gilleland; maternal grandfather Larry Fisher and his wife Bishene; maternal grandmother Shirley Mahaffey (Nick); sister Mildred (Rumaldo) Pena; brothers James Lott and John "Chris" Lott; nephew Zavier Brown; nieces Emerald, Raven, Laporsha and Maddie and numerous cousins and other family members. Tommy was a loving soul mate, son, brother and grandson. He loved to fish. His dogs were his proud and joy. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: Reader responds to guest column (5)
- Letter: Is secular humanism the new evil? (4)
- Letter: Coverage of airport rehabilitation has evolved (4)
- From the Advocate Editorial Board: Signs that target panhandling will be futile (3)
- Downtown plaza trees lit with new lights (2)
- Letter: Studying past presidents offers insight (2)
- Agricultural leaders voice concern over proposed solar energy facility (3)
- Family receives full set of new Kamin furniture (2)
- Letter: Reader is dismayed by impeachment of President Trump (2)
- A Historic day (2)
Upcoming Events
-
Dec 28
-
Dec 28
-
Dec 28
-
Dec 28
Online Poll
What is the best part of being outdoors?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.