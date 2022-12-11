Tommy McCabe

He served in the US Army for eight years and was a member of the American Legion. He was a graduate of Texas A & M in 1972. Tommy was a lifetime member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church and served faithfully on the church council. He retired from the US postal Service after 30 years of service and he and Linda enjoyed their retirement traveling and enjoying their family.
Survivors are his wife of 51 years, Linda McCabe of Yoakum; two daughters, Audra Varkey (Donny) of Deer Park and Gwen Richardson (Neil) of Van Vleck; son; Ryan McCabe (Lanna) of Ennis; eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild; sister Janell O’Loughlin (John) of Clear Lake and one niece and one nephew.
Preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation 3 to 5 p.m., Sunday, December 11, 2022 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home.
Funeral Service 10:30 a.m., Monday, December 12, 2022 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church with Pastor Alsen Wenzel officiating. Burial to follow at Hermann Sons Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to Holy Cross Lutheran Church or American Legion.
Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
