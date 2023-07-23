Tommy R. Tucker
VICTORIA — Tommy R. Tucker, 80, of Victoria, passed away on Monday, July 17, 2023 in Victoria. He was born on February 16, 1943 in Yoakum, Texas to the late Ruby Lee Tucker and Thomas P Tucker. Tommy graduated from Yoakum
High School in 1961 where he was voted “best all around”. He also graduated from Baldwin Business College with a degree in accounting. He worked for the State Comptroller’s office in Austin, TX and retired after 46 years. His family made their home in Round Rock, TX for 38 years and later relocated back to Victoria.
Tommy is preceded in death by his son, Mark Thomas Tucker, parents, and grandparents Ode and Jesse Rollins.
Tommy is survived by his loving wife, Nancy Penewitt Tucker. They would have celebrated 54 years of marriage on August 23. He was fortunate enough to have a close extended family with Nancy’s sisters: Mary Hubbard
(Charles), Sylvia Berger (Kenneth), Dorothy Sappington, and Doreen Box. There were also many nieces and nephews that he held close to his heart.
Tommy was always a hard worker and spent numerous hours volunteering and serving his community. He was the 2023 President of the Civilian Police Alumni Association and a member of the American Legion. He also loved being in and near the water enjoying fishing, boating, playing cornhole, and spending time with his good friends at LaSalle Landing.
Visitation will be Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 10:30am with funeral service following at 11 am at Rosewood Funeral Chapel. Interment will follow at Hochheim Cemetery. Brian Brown will officiate.
Honoring Tommy by serving as Pallbearers will be Charles Hubbard, Luke Mokry, Matthew Mokry, Dan Mokry, Drew Brown and Collin Brown.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in his honor to Texas Children’s Hospital, The American Heart
Association, The Civilian Police Alumni Association of Victoria, or to a charity of donor’s choice.
Words of comfort, condolences, and fond memories may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.

