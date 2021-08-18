Tommy Stanfill
SEADRIFT — Carrell T. “Tommy” Stanfill, 76, of Seadrift passed away August 15, 2021. He was born December 30, 1944 in Victoria to Carroll Ornard and Helen Bindewald Stanfill. He worked as a teacher and then as a Lab Analyst for Union Carbide. He was a member of the Lakeside 4-H Club, First Baptist Church in Seadrift, and served on the Calhoun County Youth Livestock Board.
He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara Stanfill; daughters, Carol “Carrie” Janene Birkett, Marsha Clark, and Carla Kuhlman (Kyle); brother, Neal Stanfill; and 6 grandchildren: Brooklynn Clark, Mason Clark, Briley Clark, Kyler Kuhlman, Hunter Kuhlman, and Hayden Kuhlman.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 18, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Seadrift. Burial will follow in Seadrift Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Tom Sanders, John Wayne Olivares, Stanley Dierlam, Delmer Brown, Monte Moncrief, Jackie Campbell, Mike Campbell, and Curtis Miller. Honorary Pallbearers: Buddy Wilson, Leonard O’Briant, Bo Hubbell, Jesse Hubbell, Donnie Helms, Bob Burnes, Mike Pfeifer, and many other friends.
Memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church in Seadrift.
Words of comfort and special memories may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.

