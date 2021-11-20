Tommy (TJ) Lewis
VICTORIA — TJ Lewis, 44, of Victoria passed away on Wednesday, November 17, 2021. He was born November 9, 1977 to James LaWayne Lewis and the late Linda Wright.
TJ is survived by his father and devoted bonus mother James & Judy Lewis, sisters April Lewis Richter and LeAnne Taylor (Cody), and grandmother Arlene Schultz. TJ also had numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his mother Linda Wright, Pa-Paw Tommie Greer, and Grandparents James and Melba Lewis, and Ma-Maw Polly Harkey.
Visitation will be held on Monday, November 22, 2021 at 5:00pm at Parkway Church, 4802 John Stockbauer.

