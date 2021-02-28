TONY CLYDE LANDRY
VICTORIA — Tony Clyde Landry succumbed to cancer February 24, 2021 after a short illness at the age of 77. He was born in Wharton, Texas on Christmas Eve 1943 to Alfred William Landry and Margaret Clyde Landry. Tony was always proud of his heritage...Irish and of fiery disposition on his Mother’s side and French and passionate about food and fashion on his father’s side.Tony graduated from New Iberia High School in New Iberia, Louisiana in 1962. He has kept friendships he forged as a boy throughout his life. After high school Tony attended the University of South Louisiana briefly and then joined the Marine Corp. Through a highly competitive Naval program he finished his degree at the University of Mississippi majoring in Electrical Engineering and completed his Masters at the Naval Postgraduate school in Monterey, California. He would later get another Master’s Degree in business at the University of Texas after retiring from the Marine Corps. Tony joined the Marines in 1965 as a private and served 20 years ending his career as a Major.After retiring from the Marines Tony moved to Bastrop, Texas, then Dallas and finally settled in Victoria to be near family. In the 7th grade Tony met the girl he would spend the rest of his life with; Lydia Faye Dore married Tony on 19 August 1967. He is survived by his wife, his daughter Angela Landry Streeter (Cheyenne), and his Grandson, Cheyenne Dominik Streeter (Rebekah). He also leaves behind his sister, Alana Kaye Lindsey (Randall), and many nieces and nephews. Tony was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and many other close family members. Tony was especially close with and fond of his grandmother Donie May White.Tony grew up fishing and hunting in South Louisiana carrying those passions with him throughout life. He loved everything about Louisiana and will be interred at a later date near his Mother and Father in New Iberia, La.It is hard to encapsulate all the qualities of a person in a few paragraphs, but it should be mentioned that he was a staunch conservative, proud Patriot, snappy dresser, generous to a fault, short tempered, smart, a great writer, single minded at times, and greatly loved by his family.
