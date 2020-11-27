Tony G. Bennett
VICTORIA — Tony G. Bennett, age 73, passed away on November 16, 2020. He was born June 30, 1947 in Victoria, Tx to the late Mike Bennett and Ruth Ella Porter. Tony served his country in the U.S. Army.
Tony is survived by sons, Cederic J. Bennett, TaMarcus Bennett and Tyrone Todd; daughter, Skylyn Bennett. He is also survived by brothers Harold and Robert Bennett and sister Faye Baxter. Tony also has 5 grandchildren, Jordan and Leslyn Bennett, Jaelon Davis, Omar Pasada, and Tyrone Todd Jr.
Tony is preceded in death by his parent; his daughter, Marsha Bennett; and his brother, James Bennett.
A visitation will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020 from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, 8819 Hwy 87 N, Victoria Tx With Rev. Walter Gant Officiating. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Victoria, Tx. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, visit www.gracefuneralhome.net.
