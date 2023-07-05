Tony Macias
YORKTOWN — Tony Macias, 49, of Yorktown, Tx died Friday June 30, 2023. He was born February 4, 1974, in Cuero, Tx to the late Manuel Macias Sr and the late Herlinda Zamora Macias.
Tony will always be remembered for his big heart, his kindness, and his contagious laughter. He always saw the best in everyone. He will be loved and cherished forever by his family and close circle of friends.
He is survived by his wife, Esther. His son, Dakota Alexander Macias, who helped him strive to be the best he could be. His daughter, Paloma Cromer and four other children that are proud to call him DAD; Adriana, Michael, Matthew Marin and Ozzy Rios. He is also survived by 2 brothers, Jesse Cortez and Manuel Macias Jr. Also 2 sisters, Glora (Erasmo) Cano and Rosa Linda (Graciano) Vargas, 9 grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 8, 2023 at Veterans Hall of Yorktown, for family and close friends.
A special thank you to Hospice of South Texas for all they do.
Services Entrusted to Victoria Mortuary and Cremation Services.

