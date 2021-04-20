Tony McClenny
GATESVILLE — Tony McClenny of Gatesville, Texas, joined his Heavenly Father on April 17, 2021 at his home.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at King Baptist Church, with Pastor Charles McKamie officiating. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to services at the church.
Tony Marvin McClenny, was born August 9, 1942 in Lindale to the late Codia Everett and Ruby Ilene Gibson McClenny. Tony was the middle child with one sister, Julia and three brothers, Pat, Mike and Dick. He attended Lindale Schools and Tyler Junior College. In 1964, Tony joined the Army and was later stationed in Germany for 32 months. After returning from Germany, in December of 1966 he married the love of his life, Sharon Haschke. They together had three children; twin daughters, Bretta and Rhetta and a son Justin. After leaving the Army, Tony worked for Sun Oil Company in Big Wells for over 27 years. He built his family a home in Cotulla with his own hands. After his retirement, they moved to Gatesville, where he enjoyed his cattle ranch. In Cotulla, he was a city council member and an EMT ambulance service volunteer. After moving to Gatesville, he was part of the Texas Heritage Association, Farm Bureau board member and a Republican Party Coryell County Election Judge. Tony was a natural artist, avid reader and Rush Limbaugh fan!
Tony was a loving, devoted husband, father and grandfather and brother. He had a strong trust in his Savior and Lord Jesus Christ and was a member of King Baptist Church, where he taught Sunday school.
Tony is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Sharon; daughters, Bretta Kirby and husband, Mark, Rhetta McClellan and fiancé, Sedro Molina; son, Justin McClenny and wife, Ally; grandchildren, Evan Kirby and wife Kristin, Logan Smith, Emily Glaze, Justin McClenny Jr. and wife, Melanie, Amelia Berry and husband, Danny, Leaird McClellan, Tad Kirby, Codia McClenny, Toni McClenny, Cheyenne Atkinson; great grandchildren, Ella, Lydia and Iris Kirby, Sterling and Stetson Jenkins, General Glaze, Ben and Cora McClenny; sister, Julia Jarman; brothers, Pat McClenny and wife, Nancy, Mike McClenny and Dick McClenny and wife, Glenda.
He is rejoicing in Heaven, with his parents, brother-in-law, John Jarman, sister-in-laws, Shirley and Linda McClenny and best friend, Jim Bob Simmons.
In lieu of flowers, the family has designated that memorials be made to King Baptist Church, c/o 601 CR 135, Gatesville, TX 76528.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: The MAGA crowd could never appreciate a decent, competent, honest president like Biden (10)
- Syndicated Column: Dollar votes: Measures to restrict voter access costs state billions over time (8)
- After widespread opposition in Whitsett, Zinc Resources proposes hazardous waste facility in Victoria (8)
- A tawdry attack on voting rights, Senate Bill 7 should be rejected by the House (7)
- Victoria school board District 2 candidates discuss platforms (5)
- Letter: Victoria needs a mayor that will carry on the great legacy of Rawley McCoy (4)
- Victoria County Elections Board address concerns, clarifies rules for poll watchers ahead of May's elections (4)
- Shrine to Virgin Mary near Hallettsville vandalized (3)
- Police say pickup ran stop sign, rolled 3 times in crash; 5 taken to hospital (3)
- Mystery History (2)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.