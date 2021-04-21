Tonya Woytek Leur
VICTORIA — Tonya Woytek Leur, 36, of Victoria, passed away on April 16, 2021. She was born on November 29th, 1984 to Darrell Woytek and Rosemary (Najvar) Graham. After spending the majority of her childhood in Refugio, she graduated from Memorial High School in Victoria in 2003. Tonya then attended Victoria College and in 2004, she enlisted in the U.S. Army. After completing basic training at Ft. Jackson, South Carolina, Tonya was stationed in Heidelberg, Germany, and deployed to Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom where she obtained the rank of Specialist.
Upon finishing her tour of active duty, Tonya returned home, and while serving in the U.S. Army Reserves, she enrolled at Texas A & M at Kingsville to continue her education. Her desire to help those in need led her to obtain a Bachelor’s degree In Social Work, graduating in 2012. Tonya has been employed with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (CPS) since 2012 where she worked as a CPS Specialist IV. She married Matthew Leur on September 5, 2015 and together they completed their family with the addition of their precious daughter, Matylynn.
In addition to her husband, daughter, and parents, Tonya is survived by her sister, Kristie Anguiano and family of Corpus Christi, her grandmother, Kennette Woytek of Hallettsville, parents-in-law, Bill and Gena Leur of Victoria, and sister-in-law Kelley Keeth and family of Bulverde. She also leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who will miss her dearly.
Tonya was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Marvin Woytek and maternal grandparents, Freddie and Juanita (Miles) Najvar.
Tonya was a gentle soul with a kind heart, she was known for her quirky sense of humor and everlasting devotion to family and friends. Words cannot describe the loss felt by those that knew her and loved her.
Funeral Service (All attendees Should wear masks): 11 am, Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Czech Moravian Brethren Church, Vestin, TX; with visitation starting at 10 am. Officiant: Pastor Dr. Mark Labaj. Memorials (in lieu of flowers): Dorothy H. O’Connor Pet Adoption Center at Dorothy O’Connor Pet Adoption Center - Victoria Texas Pet Adoption Center (docpac.net) or donor’s choice. Burial: Czech Moravian Brethren Cemetery.
