Toribio Garcia, Jr.
VICTORIA — Toribio Garcia, Jr., 62, of Victoria, passed away on Monday, January 17, 2022 at his home in Victoria. He was born in Victoria, Texas to Angelita Licerio Garcia and the late Toribio Garcia, Sr. on March 17, 1959. He was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church.
In addition to his father, Toribio is preceded in death by sister, Dora Celia Garcia; brother; Roland Garcia; and brother-in-law, Thomas De Los Santos.
Toribio is survived by his mother, Angelita Licerio Garcia; sisters, Rosemary De Los Santos, Celia “Sally” (Ernest) Turrubiartes, and Delma (Freddy) Ovalle; and brothers, Guadalupe Garcia, and Juan Garcia.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 from 5-7 p.m., immediately followed by a rosary at 7 p.m., all at Colonial Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, immediately followed by interment at Resurrection Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Thomas De Los Santos , Alex Mendieta Jr., Alex Mendieta, Michael De Los Santos. Sr., Michael De Los Santos, Jr., Angel De Los Santos, Raul Turrubiartes. Honorary pallbearers are Isaac De Los Santos, Elias De Los Santos, Juan Garcia, Lupe Garcia, and all his nieces.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Scarce supply of products means empty shelves (19)
- Dennis Basaldua (3)
- Don't reboot .....Vote (3)
- Do we live in a vaccum? (3)
- Shiner ranked in state baseball poll (2)
- Rex Lee Easley (2)
- Are you worried about the power going out during the cold weather this week? (2)
- Married priest's journey to Catholicism is unique for Crossroads (1)
- Justices seem sympathetic to Cruz in campaign finance case (1)
- Ernest Glenn Futch (1)
- Juanita Scott (1)
- Rosie Lee Stehling (1)
- Q: Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately? (1)
- Trial begins for man accused of causing fatal crash that killed Ganado boy (3)
- Are you going to the East-West boys basketball game on Friday? (1)
- Guest column: Our well being depends on experts with experience to help us (2)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.