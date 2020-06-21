TRACY ANN ANDERSON DALLAS - In loving memory, Tracy Ann Anderson, age 52, passed away June 13, 2020 in Dallas, TX . Born April 22, 1968, Tracy was a graduate of Dulles High School in SugarLand, TX. After receiving a degree from Texas Christian University, she worked in Dallas as a Graphic Artist. She is survived by her husband Kurt Anderson, daughter Riley, mother Loretta German of Schroeder, and Sister Monica Froebe. She was predeceased by her father Charles German, and grandparents Ludwig and Edna Windberg. A private family service occurred in Dallas on June 17, 2020. Memorials may be given to choice of donor.
