Trancito Garcia
VICTORIA — Trancito Garcia, 77, of Victoria, Texas went to be with the Lord October 30, 2022. He was born March 29, 1945 to Albert Garcia and Margarita Guerra Garcia of Wilson, Texas.
Trancito was preceded in death by his parents Albert and Margarita Garcia and 2 brothers.
Trancito is survived by his children Angelic Garcia Frausto (Ricardo), Evangeline Garcia Thompson of Goliad and Belinda Garcia of Victoria; grandson Enrique Frausto (Jennifer), granddaughter Jasmine Frausto and grandson James Cephus Thompson IV all of Goliad and 3 great grandchildren Julian Frausto, Serenity Frausto and Caleb Frausto; 10 brothers; 7 sisters and many more family and friends.
Trancito was a truck driver with CW&A for many years. He was also a welder and mechanic. He was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
Arrangements under the direction of Grace Funeral Home. gracefuneralhome.net
