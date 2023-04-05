Travis Allen Kneip
TEXAS CITY — Travis Allen Kneip Passed away 03/20/2023 peacefully at home surrounded by his loved ones. He was born 08/27/1942 to parents Gustav and Laura Kneip. Siblings include Lynwood, June, and Loretta. He Graduated from Woodsboro High School In 1960 then went on to serve in the US Army where he was a postal worker. After the army he settled in Texas City and worked at Amoco/BP until he retired. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Lola. He had 3 children he adored Marcy, Stephanie, and Mark Allen. Grand children include Austin, Kacey, Kody, Jolie, Harley, Lola and Manar. Great grandchildren Shay, Addie and Sterling. He was a great man, loving husband and best daddy ever. He will be truly missed.

