Travis Lee Johnson
VICTORIA — Travis Lee Johnson, 19, a native of Victoria, departed this life, Sunday, November 29, 2020. Travis’ family and friends will gather for a Celebration of Life Service, Saturday, December 12th at 1:00PM at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy. in Victoria.
Travis was born, September 28, 2001 to Richard and Jamie Lee Johnson. Travis graduated early in January of 2020 from Liberty High School. He planned to join the United States Marine Corp, following in the footsteps of his Pe-Paw and his brother. Travis dearly loved his family, friends, neighbors, teachers and mentors. He enjoyed listening to music with his family and was a talented self-taught guitar player. Travis did take a guitar class in high school. Some of his favorites were classic rock, The Eagles, Creedance Clearwater Revival, but his very favorite artist was James Taylor. He had a passion for the outdoors, nature brought him great comfort and joy, walking in the rain to school, cool crisp weather, hiking the trails North Carolina with his sister and brother-in-law, and playing with his beloved dog, “BB”. With the year of 2020 and COVID-19, Travis’ military plans were put on hold and he went to work alongside his father, which offered a wonderful opportunity for many special memories to be formed. Travis was a kind tenderhearted soul and will be deeply missed. Travis was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Sonny and Bessie Hahn and his maternal grandfather, Lynn Cook
Travis leaves to cherish his memory his parents, Rick and Jamie Johnson; sisters, Kristen Fowler and Justine Unruh and her husband, Brad; brother, Cody Lee Johnson; maternal grandmother, Ginger Cook; nephew, Grayson Unruh; maternal grandfather, Johnny Villarreal; along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: President Trump has had many successes and accomplishments worth recognition (4)
- Political cartoon for Dec. 6 (3)
- Syndicated column: A tribute to Dr. Walter Williams (3)
- Just another voter fraud conspriracy (2)
- School district 's future needs community input (2)
- Thumbs-up, thumbs-down; it's your choice (2)
- Cryotherapy, personal fitness gym continues through pandemic, 4 years of business (1)
- Citizens hospital will be first in the Crossroads to receive COVID vaccine (1)
- Letter: Walter Williams' columns will be missed (1)
- 6 Days of Christmas Giveaway (1)
Online Poll
Should businesses be reduced again to 50%?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.