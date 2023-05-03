Travis Lee "PeeWee" Spears
Travis Lee “PeeWee” Spears
CUERO — Travis Lee “PeeWee” Spears, 67, of Cuero passed away Friday, April 28, 2023 after a 14 month battle with Neuroendocrine Pancreatic Cancer. He was born July 2, 1955 in Cuero to William Travis Spears and Vernell Klaus Audilet.
He was baptized and confirmed at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Cuero. He married Lorey Henderson Spears on November 15, 1975 in Cuero.
PeeWee spent many of his younger years in the Boy Scouts achieving the rank of Eagle Scout. He was a retired conductor with Southern Pacific / Union Pacific Railroad and has been a member of United Transportation Union since 1977. As a long time member of the Cuero Gobbler Booster Club, PeeWee served as president for 7 of those years. He was also a past member of DeWitt Medical Foundation and the Hospital Auxiliary. PeeWee served on the board of directors of Cuero Little League as well as holding the office of president. He spent the past several years driving for Weber Motors and Partners, and was a personal chauffeur for anyone who was in need of a ride, no matter where they needed to go.
PeeWee had a passion for volunteering and was happy to lend a helping hand for almost anything in DeWitt County.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Lorey; his sons, Aaron (Sandy) Spears of Cuero, Chad (Kellee) Spears of San Antonio and Jonny Spears of Cuero; his grandchildren, Shania (Ray) Horton of Cuero, Alexandra Spears of San Antonio, Leo Spears of San Antonio and Owen Spears of San Antonio; four great grandchildren; his sister, Sandra Taylor of Corpus Christi; brother, William E. Spears of San Antonio and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Dennis M. Spears and nephew, JT Malone Spears.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, May 4, 2023, 10:00 AM at The Venue on Church Street in Cuero. A reception and time for visitation will be held immediately following the service.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Pet Adoptions of Cuero, Harbor Hospice, Cuero Gobbler Booster Club or a charity of donor’s choice.
You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com.
Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.