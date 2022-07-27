Trenton D. Jenkins
VICTORIA — Trenton D. Jenkins, 78 of Victoria passed away on Friday, July 22, 2022. He was born January 27, 1944 in Victoria to Aubrey A. and Florence Fagan Jenkins. Trenton served his country in the U.S Army and was honorably discharged in 1969. During his civilian years, Trenton worked for the Southern Pacific Railroad company, retiring in 2003 after 32 years of employment. He is survived by his sons; Brandon Jenkins and wife Christina of Portland TX, Jeremy Jenkins and wife Vicky of Victoria, and four grandchildren, Nina Jenkins, Kyla Jenkins, Danny Jenkins, and Marley Jenkins. In addition to his parents, Trenton was preceded in death by his sisters, Sandra Jenkins Malone, Linda Jenkins, and two granddaughters, Mia Jenkins and Adeline Jenkins.
Trenton remained in the Guadalupe River bottom area South of Victoria, not far from where he was raised, for the duration of his life, enduring the occasional threat of flood, while enjoying the peaceful environment of country living.
A lifelong interest for riding motorcycles began after his father created one from a bicycle. This led to great adventures ranging from the winding paved backroads of the Texas countryside to the dirt roads and mountain trails in Colorado and old Mexico alongside his boys. To say the least, a lifetime of memories was made on two wheels.
A charismatic personality allowed him to converse with any stranger as if they had been friends for years. Willing to lend a hand, listening ear, or to share advice, he regarded strangers as friends and engaged with any and all who crossed his path. Whether it be at the filling station pump or an aisle in the local grocery store, the spectrum of people he knew and befriended was wide reaching and diverse as imagined.
His grandchildren meant the world to him and held a very special place in his heart.
Friends and loved ones that knew him came in all walks of life and he will be missed greatly by all.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com for the Jenkins family.
“I am not here, Do not stand at my grave and weep. I am not there, I do not sleep. I am a thousand winds that blow. I am the diamond glints on snow. I am the sunlight on ripened grain. I am the gentle Autumn rain. When you awaken in the morning’s hush, I am the swift uplifting rush of quiet birds in circled flights. I am the soft stars that shine at night. Do not stand at my grave and cry. I am not there. I did not die. I am with Jesus.”
A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, July 29, 2022 from 3-5 pm at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 3304 Mockingbird Lane.
