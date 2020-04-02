TRENTON TRENT ROBERT KNETIG VICTORIA - Trenton ("Trent") Robert Knetig joined his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Monday, March 30, 2020. Trent was born August 31st, 1992, in Victoria, TX to Mr. and Mrs. C. Robert Knetig, Jr. He was a graduate of Cuero High School and attended Victoria College. Trent was a member of Blyth Road Church of Christ and employed by Enerflex Energy Systems Inc. as a service technician. Trent was preceded in death by his grandfather, Cecil Knetig Sr., grandmother Mary Sandra Marbach and step-grandfather, Alton Marbach, of Victoria, TX. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister, Mia Knetig, and his maternal grandparents, Roy Melvin ("Mel") and Judy Parker Lawrence, all of Victoria. Also, by his aunt, Judith Barefield, of Victoria, cousin, Caitlyn Barefield, of Louisville, KY, cousin, Zane Barefield, of Victoria, aunt, Cecilia Carroll and husband James, of Terryville, TX, cousin, Lindsey Fuller Pena and husband Michael, of Houston, TX, numerous great aunts and uncles, and extended family. Trent will always be remembered for his great love of his family, friends and Golden Retriever, Fancy, for his wonderful sense of humor, his adventurous spirit and deep enjoyment of nature and outdoor sports, especially fishing and hunting. Visitation will be Thursday, April 2nd, from 2 to 5 PM at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 3304 E. Mockingbird Lane, Victoria, TX, 361-573-4546. A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, April 3rd, at 10 AM at Memory Gardens Cemetery, 8819 US-87, Victoria, TX 77904, with Elder Jimmy Baker of Blyth Road Church of Christ officiating. Pallbearers: Cade Peterek, Cody Parker, Dale Zimmerman, Hayden Matejek, Preston Whitley, Trent Whitley, and Zane Barefield. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donation be made to Blyth Road Church of Christ, 706 Blyth Road, Victoria, TX 77904. To share a memory or favorite story visit www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com
spotlight
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.