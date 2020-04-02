TRENTON TRENT ROBERT KNETIG VICTORIA - Trenton ("Trent") Robert Knetig joined his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Monday, March 30, 2020. Trent was born August 31st, 1992, in Victoria, TX to Mr. and Mrs. C. Robert Knetig, Jr. He was a graduate of Cuero High School and attended Victoria College. Trent was a member of Blyth Road Church of Christ and employed by Enerflex Energy Systems Inc. as a service technician. Trent was preceded in death by his grandfather, Cecil Knetig Sr., grandmother Mary Sandra Marbach and step-grandfather, Alton Marbach, of Victoria, TX. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister, Mia Knetig, and his maternal grandparents, Roy Melvin ("Mel") and Judy Parker Lawrence, all of Victoria. Also, by his aunt, Judith Barefield, of Victoria, cousin, Caitlyn Barefield, of Louisville, KY, cousin, Zane Barefield, of Victoria, aunt, Cecilia Carroll and husband James, of Terryville, TX, cousin, Lindsey Fuller Pena and husband Michael, of Houston, TX, numerous great aunts and uncles, and extended family. Trent will always be remembered for his great love of his family, friends and Golden Retriever, Fancy, for his wonderful sense of humor, his adventurous spirit and deep enjoyment of nature and outdoor sports, especially fishing and hunting. Visitation will be Thursday, April 2nd, from 2 to 5 PM at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 3304 E. Mockingbird Lane, Victoria, TX, 361-573-4546. A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, April 3rd, at 10 AM at Memory Gardens Cemetery, 8819 US-87, Victoria, TX 77904, with Elder Jimmy Baker of Blyth Road Church of Christ officiating. Pallbearers: Cade Peterek, Cody Parker, Dale Zimmerman, Hayden Matejek, Preston Whitley, Trent Whitley, and Zane Barefield. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donation be made to Blyth Road Church of Christ, 706 Blyth Road, Victoria, TX 77904. To share a memory or favorite story visit www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

Load entries