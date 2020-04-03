Knetig, Trenton "Trent"

TRENTON TRENT ROBERT KNETIG VICTORIA - A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, 10 AM at Memory Gardens Cemetery, 8819 US-87, Victoria, TX 77904, with Elder Jimmy Baker of Blyth Road Church of Christ officiating. Visit: www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com to read the complete obituary.

