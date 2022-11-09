Trey Ross
VICTORIA — Trey Ross, 26, of Victoria passed away November 6, 2022. Trey was born September 16, 1996 in Victoria to Leo Melvin Ross Jr. and Kimberly Sue Boerm Ross.
Trey was a 2015 graduate of Calhoun High School and attended Texas Lutheran University. Trey decided to pursue his dream and passion to be a hunting and fishing guide and became a boat captain on August 10, 2018.
Trey loved spending time with his dad on the water, hunting, fishing, golfing, and spending time with family and friends. It is said, if you do what you love, you never work a day in your life.........Trey was blessed to “work” for Bay Flats Lodge as a hunting and fishing guide. Trey loved taking everyone out and putting smiles on their faces.
Trey met the love of his life Alysa 2 years ago and was planning to propose this weekend.
Trey was the light of our life and always brought laughter and joy to all. Trey you will be missed so very much. You are forever in our hearts.
Our family would like to thank Trey and Billy Ganem with Soulshine Industries, Crossroads Community Bank, Bay Flats Lodge, EMS workers for Calhoun County, Compadres and Garrett Wygyrs.
Trey is survived by his parents, Leo and Kim Ross, sister Tyler Ross, fiancé Alysa Cool, his 4-legged sons Koda and Loui, grandmothers, Susie Jackson and Joann Ross; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Leo Ross Sr. His great grandmother Tootie, great grandparents Leslie and Ruth Ross and his cousin Coewin Boerm and Bobby Ross Jr. Along with numerous aunts and uncles.
Visitation will be held Wednesday Nov. 9 from 4-8 pm at Rosewood Funeral Chapel. Funeral Services will be Thursday Nov.10 at 1pm at Faith Family Church. Family will receive visitors from 12-1. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Celebration of Trey’s life will be at Sun Valley Ranch immediately following burial.
Pallbearers are Grant Diebel, Dandre Gallagher, Jalen Moore, Ty Ross, Kolten Braun, Brandon Maseda, James Cunningham, Garrett Wygrys, Hunter Boerm, and Cameron Boerm.
Honorary Pallbearers are Koda, Loui, Bay Flats Lodge, Trenton Ross, Trevor Ross, Justin Ross, Christopher “Bubba” Cady.
In lieu of flowers please send donations in memory of Trey to: Crossroads Bank, c/o Trey Ross Memorial Fund, 4611 E. Airline #100., Victoria, TX 77904, or Warriors Weekend, 3603 Miori Lane, Victoria, TX 77904.
Words of comfort and special memories may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
Online Poll
Did you vote?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.