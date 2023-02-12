Trina S. Roberts
LOCKHART — Trina S. Roberts, passed away peacefully at the age of 98 , on January 24,2023.
Trina was born on August 6,1924 to Henry and Lucia Saenz of Victoria, Texas. Trina married Clyde Roberts on June 19, 1946 and spent the next 30 years as a devoted and loving military wife. Throughout those years she created strong bonds with everyone she came in contact with. She was known as a sweet, devoted and caring friend, confidant, and neighbor.
Trina was preceded in death by her husband Clyde, son Clyde Jr., grandson Heathcliff Hatcher and siblings Dorothy Sanders, Gloria Juarez, and Robert “Sonny” Saenz.
Trina is survived by her son Larry Roberts, daughter Sandra Hatcher, grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Toney Aguilar, niece Gloria Presley, nephews Jesse Juarez Jr. and Lloyd Saenz.
Services will be held at McCurdy Funeral Home, in Lockhart, TX at 11:00 am.
