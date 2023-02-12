Trina S. Roberts
Trina S. Roberts
LOCKHART — Trina S. Roberts, passed away peacefully at the age of 98 , on January 24,2023.
Trina was born on August 6,1924 to Henry and Lucia Saenz of Victoria, Texas. Trina married Clyde Roberts on June 19, 1946 and spent the next 30 years as a devoted and loving military wife. Throughout those years she created strong bonds with everyone she came in contact with. She was known as a sweet, devoted and caring friend, confidant, and neighbor.
Trina was preceded in death by her husband Clyde, son Clyde Jr., grandson Heathcliff Hatcher and siblings Dorothy Sanders, Gloria Juarez, and Robert “Sonny” Saenz.
Trina is survived by her son Larry Roberts, daughter Sandra Hatcher, grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Toney Aguilar, niece Gloria Presley, nephews Jesse Juarez Jr. and Lloyd Saenz.
Services will be held at McCurdy Funeral Home, in Lockhart, TX at 11:00 am.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.