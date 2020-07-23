TRINO CALZADA PORT LAVACA - Trino Calzada, age 60, of Port Lavaca, Texas, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020. He was born October 13, 1959 in Port Lavaca, Texas to Andres Garza of Corpus Christi and the late Gloria Calzada Garza. He is survived by Daughter, Delmi Lozano of Port Lavaca; Sisters, Liza Garcia (Oscar), Cynthia Luna (Juan), and Mary Hope Gonzales (George), all of Port Lavaca; Brothers, Andrew Garza of Atascosita and Larry Garza (Amy) of Sugarland; He is also survived by Grandson, James Lozano and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He is preceded in death by his Mother, Gloria C. Garza and Sister, Norma Garza. A Private Service and Burial to follow at a later date. Under the direction of Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Port Lavaca, 361-552-2300.

