Troy Eugene Stindt, Sr.
VICTORIA — Troy Eugene Stindt, Sr., 58, of Inez, Texas passed away Saturday, October 9, 2021 surrounded by his family. He was born November 1, 1962 in Victoria, Texas to the late Eugene Stindt and Linda Stindt.
Visitation will be held Sunday, October 17, 2021 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria. Funeral Mass will be Monday, October 18, 2021 at 10:00 am with a rosary to be recited at 9:30 am at The Cathedral of Our Lady of Victory. Entombment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Following burial, a meal will be provided at the KC Hall, 3610 N. Ben Wilson St., Victoria.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Knode, Colton Stindt, Brad Ritchie, Kyle Proctor, Toby Stary and Timothy Kruciak. Honorary pallbearers are McKenzie Stindt, Kaylen Stindt, Brayden Kline, Adalynn Kline, Jaylen Hicks, Hayden Hicks, Harper Hicks, Grayson Ramirez, and Everly Ramirez.
Troy was the owner of GTL Air Conditioning & Heating for over 12 years and served the HVAC industry for over 40 years.
Troy was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He loved to go hunting, fishing and camping as well as hanging out with his friends. He never met a stranger and knew everybody and was willing to help anyone.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister Taunja Tyler and his grandparents.
Troy is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Diana Kruciak ; son Troy (Heather) of New Braunfels; daughters Brandie (Justin) Hicks of Victoria and Kadie (Miguel) Ramirez of Dallas; grandchildren Colton, McKenzie, Kaylen, Hayden, Harper, Brayden, Adalynn, Jaylen, Grayson and Everly.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Guest column: The crisis on the border demands decisive action (11)
- It's getting too hostile (10)
- Sen. Kolkhorst speaks on redistricting, vaccine mandates (4)
- Austin’s homeless residents left with nowhere to go amid camping crackdown (3)
- JAMES "MIKE" BURNETT (2)
- Former Victoria County deputy pleads guilty to invasive recording charge (2)
- Victoria pediatric clinic offers innovative services (2)
- Guest column: Communication Corner: A plea for civic discourse (3)
- Misty Lynn Whitney (1)
- Kenneth Ward Cox (1)
- Inocencio "Trey" Robles III (1)
- James W. Knox (1)
- Blotter: .38 Special reported stolen (1)
- Letter: The Marines' Hymn and Afghanistan (1)
- Hospice of South Texas chaplain provides comfort during end-of-life care (1)
- Father of sex trafficking victim to speak at monthly Victoria GOP meeting (1)
- Billy G. McDade (1)
- Tokyo Grill & Sushi Lounge earns city beautification award (1)
Online Poll
Have you ever adopted a stray cat or dog?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.