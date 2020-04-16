Thomas, Troy
TROY THOMAS YOAKUM - Troy W. Thomas, 91, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020. He was born July 7, 1928 in Jewett to Leonard and Alice (Foley) Thomas. He was the last sibling of the 13 children born in this family. He will always be remembered as a hardworking man, having retired from Southwestern Bell after 33 years and returned to work independently under Thomas Construction. He married Melba Dean May on March 1, 1952 and they were married 67 years until her death December 20, 2019. Survivors are his son Greg Thomas and wife Janice of Yoakum; two grandchildren, Jenny Patek (Eric) and Heather Ward (Derrek); five great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents; wife, Melba Thomas; 5 sisters and 7 brothers. Graveside Service will be held Friday, April 17, 2020 at Yoakum Oak Grove Cemetery with Rev. Hollas Hoffman officiating. Pallbearers are Eric Patek, Derrek Ward, James Grichar, Rodney Wenske, Kevin Brewer and Michael Brandt. Memorials may be Donor's Choice. Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.

