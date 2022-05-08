TRUDY LYNN SMOTHERS
COLUMBUS — Trudy Lynn Smothers, 64, of Columbus, Texas passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. She was born January 11, 1958, in Beeville, Texas to the late James and Mildred Johnson of Kenedy, Texas.
Trudy attended school in Kenedy and graduated in 1976. After graduation, she attended Southwest Texas State University, majoring in elementary education with an endorsement in special education.
She began her career at Hyde Park Baptist School in Austin, Texas where she met the love of her life, Ken Smothers. They married on November 20, 1982, in Kenedy, Texas. To this happy union was born Jason Smothers, Chris Smothers and Kendra Smothers.
She is preceded in death by her parents James and Mildred Johnson and her grandniece Layla.
She is survived by her husband Ken and children Jason, Chris, and Kendra Smothers. She is also survived by her brother James Johnson, seven nephews, 2 nieces, 4 grandnephews and 6 grandnieces.
There will be a celebration of life service held on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Columbus, Texas. The service will be officiated by Rev. Steve Smothers of San Marcos, Texas. A reception will follow in the fellowship hall.
Words of comfort may be shared at www.asacredchoice.com.
