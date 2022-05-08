TZENA LYNN FUNKHOUSER

Tzena was born September 5, 1958, in Woodstock, Virginia to the late Don and Betty Funkhouser.
She loved spending time with her family and friends and enjoyed cooking for them. Tzena was preceded in death by her parents Don and Betty Funkhouser.
Tzena leaves to cherish her memory her brothers Tracy Funkhouser (Sarah), A.T. (Janet) Funkhouser, nieces Sarah and Rachel Funkhouser, along with numerous other loving family members and friends. We will all miss her free spirit and infectious laugh.
Her family will hold a private, family service at a later date.
