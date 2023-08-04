Ulysses Anthony Schulz
VICTORIA — Ulysses Anthony Schulz entered peacefully into eternal rest on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, while surrounded by his children. He was born August 23, 1928 in Marion, Texas to the late Udo Eugene and Josephine Engbrock Schulz. During World War II, his family moved to San Antonio, Texas where he met his wife, Marian O’Berg. Marian and Ulysses were married on August 28, 1948 at St. Gerard’s Catholic Church in San Antonio, Texas. The loving couple would have been married 75 years this month. Ulysses was transferred to Corpus Christi and then to Victoria where he and Marian lived for 52 years. He was an engineer at Southwestern Bell and retired after 43 years of service. Ulysses was a member of the Knights of Columbus and spent many hours at the KC Hall helping with the various activities, especially Wednesday night Bingo. Ulysses was an avid hunter and fisherman. He and Marian enjoyed many camping trips with friends and family. Ulysses and Marian attended Our Lady of Victory Cathedral and were active members for many years. In retirement he pursued his hobby of woodcarving. His wife painted most of his finished carvings. The couple were members of the Texas Woodcarvers Guild and traveled to woodcarving conventions both in Texas and out of state where they made many friends along the way. Several of their carvings were auctioned at Our Lady of Victory and Trinity Lutheran Church bazaars. Ulysses was proud of his family and cherished time spent with them. He only ever desired “to have all the feet under the table.”
Ulysses is survived by his son, Kenneth (Laura) Schulz; his daughters, Cindy (David) Crewdson and Dina (Mike) O’Donnell; his grandchildren, Jared Leggett, Heather Montgomery, Sarah Mossberg, Cade Leggett, Dusty Leggett, Eric Schulz, Blake Schulz, Josh Schulz, Erin O’Donnell, Michael O’Donnell, and Matthew O’Donnell; and his 18 great grandchildren.
Ulysses is preceded in death by his loving wife, Marian O’Berg Schulz, by only 94 days. He is also preceded in death by his parents, and by his brothers Usto Schulz, Udo Schulz, and Dennis Schulz.
A visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, August 4, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a rosary to begin at 7:00 p.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, 8819 US Hwy 87N, Victoria, TX. Funeral services will be Saturday, August 5, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral. Interment to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Eric Schulz, Blake Schulz, Josh Schulz, Michael O’Donnell, Matthew O’Donnell, and Cade Leggett. Honorary pallbearers are Jared Leggett and Dusty Leggett. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Lady of Victory Cathedral or to Hospice of South Texas.
