VACLAV JIMMY ROZNOVSKY YOAKUM - Vaclav "Jimmy" Roznovsky, 82, passed away August 30, 2019. He was born September 27, 1936 in Shiner to Edward and Josephine (Maly) Roznovsky. He graduated Class of 1955 from St. Ludmila Academy in Shiner . He worked for Circle Y for 42 years. He loved going to the farm to feed his cows, baling hay, fishing with the grandkids, and plowing his garden with his cub tractor. He was an Honorary Life member of the Knights of Columbus 3rd Degree Council 1582 and member of 4th Degree Assembly 1128. On his birthday, he married the love of his life, Lorene Fishbeck at Ascension of Our Lord Church in Morovia, Tx. Together they enjoyed a wonderful marriage of 61 years. Survivors are his beloved wife, Lorene Roznovsky of Yoakum; daughter, Karen Boone (Van) of Port Lavaca; son, Kenneth Roznovsky (Sandy) of Shiner; 5 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Filip (Terry); brothers, Edward Roznovsky (Helen) and Jerry Roznovsky. Preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Bobby and Dennis Roznovsky. Visitation 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home with Rosary recited at 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass 10 a.m., Monday, September 2, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Rev. Matthew Huehlefeld officiating. Entombment to follow at St. Joseph Catholic Mausoleum. Memorials may be given to St. Joseph Catholic School Endowment Fund or Yoakum Hospital Auxiliary. Funeral arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
