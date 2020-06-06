VALDEMAR ELOY VILLALOBOS PORT LAVACA - Valdemar Villalobos, 72, a native of Port Lavaca, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Valdemar was born December 20, 1947 to the late Longino and Angelina Villalobos. He is preceded in death by his parents , his sister Consuelo J. Villalobos and Senaida V. Cornett brothers Reylando and Juan Villalobos. He is survived by his sons Eloy, Joe, Longino, Jesus and Jeremy Villalobos. His brothers Reynaldo and Encarnacion Villalobos; sisters Yolanda and Eperanza Quinatilla and Alma V. Reyna. He is also survived by Grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 7 from 4pm to 7 pm with a Rosary beginning at 7pm at Heaven's Gate Funeral Home 412 N. Main St. (361) 573-2777. Funeral Services will be held Monday June 8 at 12pm at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church in Port Lavaca with interment immediately following at Port Lavaca Cemetery. Services are under direction of Heaven's Gate Funeral Home 361-573-2777.
