Valentin Ortega, Sr. 67,

Valentin Ortega, Sr. 67, passed away July 31, 2020. He was born February 14, 1953 in Bonnieview, Tx. to the late Teodoro, Sr. and Juana Cantu Ortega. He was a life long resident of Woodsboro, Tx. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, son, brother and friend who will be missed by all who knew him. Preceding in death were his son Valentin Ortega, Jr. his brother Teodoro Ortega, Jr. and sister Alicia Ortega. Survivors include his wife Elia Ortega; daughter Angel (Tommy) Kelly; grandchildren Valentin Ortega, III., Torie DeLeon, Taelyn Kelly and Tommie Kelly; two great-grandchildren Saylem and Sage DeLeon; brothers Henry, Guadalupe and Ernest Ortega and sister Paula Vega all of Woodsboro,Texas. A private rosary will be recited Wednesday, August 5, 2020, Moore Funeral Home Chapel at 7:00 p.m. Graveside services will be Thursday, August 6, 2020 St. Bernard Cemetery at 10:00 a.m.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.